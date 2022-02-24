People returning to Ironbridge

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 23/02/22 Further flood pics around Ironbridge.

Only the Wharfage remains closed to traffic currently, with pedestrians now able to access the road.

Many shops shut early in the week in anticipation of the floods and the expectation that the water might seep over the flood barriers.

Darlingtons of Ironbridge were re-opening today after being closed for three days although many food and drink outlets had remained open. Michael Hill of Eley's of Ironbridge which sells pies and pasties said they had to be open because they do a lot of trade nationwide with deliveries and make the products on the site. He said: "There have been quite a lot of visitors who wouldn't normally have come here to see what was going on so we have picked up some trade there but we needed to be open anyway to get the orders out. "It is good to see the passing trade coming back towards normal levels and a few regular customers who had been staying away returning."

Councillor Carolyn Healy, who represents Ironbridge ward said the flood defence barriers had done their job but that it was touch and go at times whether the water was going to come over the top.

She said: "They held out thankfully although obviously there was some water on the footpaths, but the evacuation operation and the fact the water didn't peak quite as high as was predicted worked in people's favour.

"We only have the Wharfage closed to vehicles now so people are coming back gradually but the situation does need to be looked at and monitored as what only seemed to hap[en every 20 or 30 years is now becoming a regular occurence.