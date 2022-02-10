Holiday park plan deferred over traffic concerns

Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee voted to defer the application

The owners of 4×4 off-roading centre Buildwas Leisure, near the Ironbridge Power Station site, have asked Shropshire Council for permission for change of use of the 48-acre site, and planning officers had recommended the scheme be approved.

However members of the authority’s southern planning committee said they remained concerned about road safety – particularly when the forthcoming power station redevelopment was also taken into account.

Planning officers told the committee that the new holiday park would bring “significant economic benefits” to the area, which outweighed the negative impact of the scheme on the surrounding landscape.

They also pointed out that highways officers had raised no objection.

Buildwas Parish Council did object to the proposals, saying the scheme would lead to a “significant increase in traffic”.

The application was originally for 177 pitches but has been scaled back.

Under the plans, the existing Home Farm access off the B4380 Buildwas Road would be improved with a ‘ghost island’ added for vehicles turning right. The Buildwas Leisure access off Buildwas Bank would also be retained for emergency vehicles only.

Councillor Tony Parsons said the anticipated increase in traffic during and after the work at the power station would make it difficult for vehicles attempting to turn into the holiday park, adding it would be “particularly dangerous” for those towing caravans.

He said: “I don’t think that what we have got at the moment with that ghost island is enough. I think more needs to be done there if that is going to be an appropriate turning point onto the site.”

Councillor Richard Marshall echoed these concerns, saying: “I’m half horrified and very surprised that highways haven’t actually flagged up any issues with this.

“We’ve got a major development going on just across the river that’s going to last for 10 to 15 years. There’s a massive amount of construction traffic that’s going to be traversing the A4169 down Buildwas Bank.”

Councillor Marshall proposed the committee defer a decision on the plans and request “much more substantial information” from highways officers. Eight members voted in favour and there was one vote against.

The application will be considered again at a future meeting.

If approval is granted, there would be 120 static caravans and ‘luxury lodges’ on the site as well as 35 touring caravan pitches, a reception block, amenities, a wildlife pond, woodland walks and recreational areas.