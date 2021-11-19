New venue for long-running craft fair

By Toby Neal

One of Shropshire’s biggest craft events is back – being held at a new home, and running for an additional day.

The Gorgeous Christmas Craft Fair is in its 16th year and will be open an extra day, from Friday, November 26.

“We are very excited to be moving to the Footprint Gallery at Fusion in Jackfield, Telford, and to be opening for three days, giving people more time for browsing and shopping,” said one of the organisers, ceramic artist Caroline Bennett, of the Shropshire Guild of Contemporary Craft.

Previously held annually at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum, Gorgeous is free to enter.

Caroline added: “There will be exquisite and unusual jewellery, glassware, ceramics, textiles, fine furniture, prints and more from the region’s finest designer makers.

“With a wide variety of handmade designs and individual artworks on offer, visitors will find a wealth of Christmas gift ideas, from magnificent one-off designer pieces to affordable goods.

“Craftspeople and artisans from across the West Midlands will showcase their work.”

Gorgeous is open noon to 8pm on the Friday, November 26; 10am to 4.30pm on Saturday 27th; and 10am to 4pm on Sunday 28th.

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

