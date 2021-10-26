Climate activists plan mass ‘alarm call’ to COP26 in Ironbridge

The Iron Bridge in Ironbridge, Telford

A new campaign called ‘Deep Water Rising’ is demanding urgent action to protect human communities and the natural world from global heating, with a special focus on the devastating impacts of flooding arising from extreme rainfall and rising sea levels.

The Deep Water Rising campaign is calling on people across the UK to 'Call the Alarm' to COP26, the UN’s Climate Change Conference being held in Glasgow in early November 2021.

These events will be peaceful, inclusive gatherings at iconic waterside locations all over Britain on October 30, the eve of COP26. The events will be open to all people who wish to channel their fears about climate change – and their hopes for effective action – into a powerful, noisy message to world leaders assembling in Glasgow.

For those people unable to leave their homes, there will be an opportunity to join in with a burst of ‘Pandemonium’ on doorsteps and at windows.

Organisers in Shropshire are asking people to meet at the Ironbridge in Telford at 5.15pm on October 30 to make a noise about climate change at 6pm.

Kevin Bundy of Deep Water Rising, Telford, said: “Our world has never been in greater peril than it is now. We don’t need yet more empty promises, failed targets and greenwash from the world leaders gathering at COP26.

"Despite all their talk over 25 previous meetings they have failed to protect us from the effects of climate change. We want people to join us in calling out those failures; we want the rich and powerful attending COP to know that we are watching them.

“We are asking climate concerned groups and individuals to join us at 17.15pm beside the Iron Bridge, and send a loud and urgent message to COP on October 30. There will be a warm welcome waiting.

"Bring something to shine a light with as we ask world leaders to lead us to a better future. Bring anything you can use to make a noise alongside our samba band. Bring your family, friends and neighbours, and together, after a two minutes silence for our planet, help us call the alarm to cop at 18:00pm.