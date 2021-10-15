Police appeal after man smashes car window in Ironbridge

By David TooleyIronbridgePublished:

Police in Telford have asked for the public's help to identify a man after a bizarre event in Ironbridge.

Do you know this man?
Officers say that at around midday on Friday, October 1, it was reported that a man smashed a window of car that was towing a large vehicle up Lincoln Hill.

Anyone with information has been asked to tell police by visiting its website.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.



