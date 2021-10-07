Katie wins big at national hairdressing awards for her work at Ironbridge salon

Katie Cook

Katie Cook from B.E. Ironbridge, a salon near Telford, has been named Assistant/Junior of the Year at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2021.

Katie beat off tough competition from other finalists to be recognised as a future star, having demonstrated a genuine passion for hairdressing and a commitment to training, teamed with a positive attitude and thirst for success.

Held on Monday, October 4 at Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards – now in its 23rd year – reward the hardworking names that have built outstanding salon businesses, helping to make British hairdressing the most respected in the world.

Katie’s achievement is even more impressive given that claiming a win in this category is a two-stage process; entrants must submit a comprehensive online entry dossier, before all finalists then attend a face-to-face interview with a panel of industry judges.

Katie Cook

Katie stood out with an obvious dedication to her craft, evident in both her creative work and industry experience to date. Judges commented that Katie’s enthusiasm for hairdressing was palpable and that she had a promising future ahead of her.

On being announced as the winner, Katie said: "The tears explain it all, it is amazing there’s no feeling like it. I cannot thank Brooke enough, I wouldn’t be anywhere if it wasn’t for her, she has given me so many opportunities.

"I can’t believe it, thank you so much."

Jayne Lewis Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards said: "Passionate juniors and assistants are the future of our industry and Katie has demonstrated a love of her craft that is evident in all she does.