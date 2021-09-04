Best foot forward for walking festival

Ironbridge Walking Festival starts this weekend

The Ironbridge Gorge Pop-Up Walking Festival offers several guided walks for people to explore the scenery and history of the area.

A festival spokesman said: "After having to cancel our last two festivals, usually held in May, we are thrilled to be offering a nine day festival of walks. Our somewhat shortened programme still manages to offer four guided walks each day, ranging from three to 20 miles in length!

"We’ve delved into the archive and dusted off some of the routes we haven’t offered recently, as well as throwing in some new twists! Ironbridge and the surrounding area is a fabulous place to walk, with lovely scenery and lots of history to explore. As always, we will be awarding medals to walkers covering 100, 50, or 25 miles over four walks or more. All walks are free but need to be pre-booked. For a full listing and to book, visit ironbridgewalking.co.uk