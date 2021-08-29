Coracles return to the River Severn for Bank Holiday regatta

Ironbridge Coracle Trust ladies getting some last minute practice on the River Severn ready for the Bank Holiday Coracle Regatta, from left: Jude Pilgrim, Marion Blockley and Julia Tinker. Photo: Dave Bagnall

Coracle racing is back on the River Severn at Ironbridge for Bank Holiday Monday, attracting coracle enthusiasts from across the UK.

The Ironbridge Coracle Regatta is back having been cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The event, which will involve people attempting to steer the tricky boats in the River Severn near Dale End Park, is slightly different this year because of Covid and visitors were asked to respect each other and follow basic safety guidance around the site.

The regatta is organised by the Ironbridge Coracle Trust with the help of the Ironbridge Lions, the Ironbridge Rowing Club and many other local volunteers.

As well as the coracle racing the fun on dry land includes a mini-festival with traditional side shows to keep everyone fed, watered and entertained - a coconut shy, hook a duck, music from the Cool Uke ukulele group, fun stalls and the ever-popular grand Duck Race on the river with spectacular prizes.

For children the coracle paddling pool provides the chance to paddle a real coracle.

A spokeswoman said: "Any adult who is brave enough to take a coracle out on the river can hire a boat and have a supervised taster session from 11am. You start off attached to a safety rope until you feel confident and we have safety boats to catch you so you don’t end up in Bridgnorth!"

There are 200+ parking spaces on the Regatta Field.