Oar-some time to be had at coracle regatta this Bank Holiday

The Ironbridge Coracle Regatta returns on Monday

The Ironbridge Coracle Regatta is back having been cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The event, which will involve people attempting to steer the tricky boats in the River Severn near Dale End Park, will be slightly different this year because of Covid and visitors are asked to respect each other and follow basic safety guidance around the site.

The regatta is organised by the Ironbridge Coracle Trust with the help of the Ironbridge Lions, the Ironbridge Rowing Club and many other local volunteers.

It also attracts coracle enthusiasts from all over the UK. They bring their home-made coracles to compete in quirky events and races for beginners through to experts.

On the riverbank there is fun for all the family with a mini festival with traditional side shows to keep everyone fed, watered and entertained. There is a coconut shy, hook a duck, music from Cool Uke Ukelele group, fun stalls and the ever-popular grand Duck Race on the river with spectacular prizes.

For children the coracle paddling pool provides the chance to paddle a real coracle.

A spokeswoman said: "Any adult who is brave enough to take a coracle out on the river can hire a boat and have a supervised taster session from 11am. You start off attached to a safety rope until you feel confident and we have safety boats to catch you so you don’t end up in Bridgnorth!"

There are 200+ parking spaces on the Regatta Field.