Vintage fayre and 1940s day to raise funds for WW2 weekend

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 25/05/2019 - Ironbridge WW2 Weekend at Dale End Park in Ironrbridge. In Picture: Wouldnt give name

The Ironbridge WW2 Weekend will return next year after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event normally attracts thousands to the town, with people dressed in traditional gear giving weaponry demonstrations and battle re-enactments.

Now organisers are looking forward to a glorious return in 2022, and are preparing with their first couple of seed events.

On Saturday, October 2, they are holding a 1940s Day at the Golden Ball. It starts at midday at The Golden Ball in Newbridge Road, and there will be period vehicles, living history displays and 1940s music and dancing. There will also be a 1940s quiz and a live recording of Songs from Grandad Bill's Gramophone.

Then, on Sunday, November 7, there will be a vintage fayre at The Anstice in Anstice Square. There will be a variety of stalls including clothing and military items on sale. Entry costs £2 and runs from 10am to 4pm.