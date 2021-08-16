New holiday park plan

Shropshire Council will decide on the plan

The owners of 4×4 off-roading centre Buildwas Leisure have applied to Shropshire Council for change of use for a 48-acre site in order to expand the business into tourist accommodation.

If permission is granted, the park will offer 39 luxury lodges, 85 static caravans and 53 touring caravan pitches, along with a reception block, amenities, a wildlife pond, woodland walks and recreational areas.

A shuttle bus service would be available to visitors, offering transport to and from Ironbridge and Telford Central Railway Station, as well as cycle hire.

Improvements will be carried out to the existing access to Home Farm off the B4380 Buildwas Road.

A design and access statement prepared by planning agent Berrys on behalf of the applicants says: “The site will help to support the local economy including shops and facilities in and around Ironbridge, Telford and Shrewsbury and is in a good location to easily get to local tourist attractions and leisure facilities.

“Tourism plays an important role in the vibrancy of the local community. It acts as a key catalyst for the local economy and offers people from outside the area an opportunity to stay in the Shropshire countryside whilst at the same time being close to the towns of Ironbridge, Shrewsbury, and Telford.

“The proposal protects and enhances the natural, built, and historic environment having been designed in accordance with the topography of the site, and layout to minimise environmental and visual impact.

“The landscape and visual impact assessment was used to help inform the layout of the site and much of the site will be left as open space including recreation and amenity space, landscape planting and a wildlife pond.

“Significant landscape planting will take place which will help to enhance the biodiversity of the site further.”

In their pre-application advice to the site owners, council planning officers said there was “potential” for a leisure complex on the site that complies with planning policies.

There have so far been four objections from members of the public.