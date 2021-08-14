People urged to look at 'bigger picture' over Ironbridge Power Station site

The railway line would take in some of the county's most popular tourist destinations.

Councillor Eric Carter, the chair of the Marches Strategic Rail Group, has been pressing for government funding to explore an Ironbridge Railway Trust project to re-open a 10-mile line between the former Ironbridge Power Station and Bridgnorth.

The project is linked to the redevelopment of the former Ironbridge Power Station being led by the site's owners Harworth – who could include a station in their development.

Harworth's application to build 1,000 home at the site was however rejected by Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee on Tuesday.

It was rejected over a number of issues – one of which was the level of guaranteed affordable housing, which councillors deemed was too low at five per cent of the development.

It is yet to be seen what he company's next steps will be, and whether it will appeal the decision, or come back with a revised planning application.

Discussions have previously taken place between the strategic rail group and the power station site owners about re-opening the rail line.

A bid for funding to explore the project has been submitted to the Department for Transport's 'Restoring Your Railway Ideas Fund' and is currently being considered.

Under the outline proposal submitted to the Department for Transport it would include six new stations – Ironbridge Parkway, Ironbridge & Broseley – for the Iron Bridge, Jackfield – for the Tile Museum, Blists Hill, Coalport – for the China Museum, and Linley – for Apley Hall.

Councillor Carter said:"We have been supporting this application because I believe it is vital for the future development and security of the Ironbridge Gorge and its museums.

"We need to make sure it is an area which is open for tourism.

"We cannot attract more cars into the gorge by the very nature of the place and the fact we have an operation due to go ahead with facilities for a railway station and a park and ride is very important.

"While it would be wonderful to have more affordable homes on the site we need to look at the bigger picture.

"I am very disappointed that Southern Planning Committee did not support the application. I know it is now likely to go to appeal and I hope it is approved."

He added: "People need to remember this site was one of the major industrial sites in the area and when you look at the amount of business rates lost to Shropshire Council, what are people suggesting, we have it as a field? It does not make any sense whatsoever.