Concerns Ironbridge could lose World Heritage status over power station development rejected

Ironbridge is designated a World Heritage Site

During Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee meeting to assess proposals to build 1,000 homes on the site, concerns were raised that the impact of the development could lead to Ironbridge losing the coveted status – as happened to Liverpool last month.

Speaking during the hearing, council planning officer Grahame French said it was an "entirely different situation" to that seen in Liverpool – where Unesco concluded that developments threatened the value of the city's waterfront and stripped it of the status.

It was suggested there had been attempts from those opposed to the Ironbridge scheme to alert Unesco to the plans.

Mr French said there was "limited visibility between this site and the World Heritage Site".

He said: "The visibility information provided has confirmed there is extremely minimal, limited visibility between this site and the World Heritage Site."

He added: "I know detractors have sought to raise the issue with Unesco but it is an entirely different situation to the one in Liverpool."

The application site is located within Shropshire Council's boundary, but because of its impact on Ironbridge, which is within the Telford & Wrekin boundary, the neighbouring council had also been asked to approve the plans – which it did with caveats earlier this year.

Telford & Wrekin Councillor Carolyn Healy, who represents the Ironbridge Gorge, said she welcomed Shropshire Council's decision to reject the plan.

She said she understood the concerns over whether it might affect the World Heritage Site (WHS) status, and said the location, sandwiched between a WHS and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is particularly delicate.

The cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment said: "You do think there are still concerns on the grounds of the impact it would have on a World Heritage Site – just through the sheer increase in population in the gorge.