Ironbridge arts centre hosts Cath's heartfelt portraits

Cath Robertson, a local Jackfield artist, has treatment-resistant schizophrenia and autism, has her very own art exhibition at Studio 42 based out of the Maws Craft Centre, which is run by Studio manager Simon Rice..

Cath Robertson, who lives in Jackfield but is originally from Dundee in Scotland, said art means the world to her and to see her work exhibited in Maws Craft Centre, Ironbridge, is a wonderful feeling.

Cath, 25, has treatment-resistant schizophrenia and autism and began drawing during an extended period in hospital at the age of 16.

Simon Rice, who teaches at Maws Craft Centre, said he is extending the exhibition – which started on August 1 – so more people can se Cath's work.

He explained: "I have a studio at Maws Craft Centre in Jackfield and run life drawing classes there every so often.

Cath Robertson's exhibition at Maws Craft Centre in Jackfield

"Cath's mother rang me and asked if she could come along to a class. So Cath came and did these really bizarre but really exciting drawings. I immediately thought this is something different and unique.

"Other students were very serious and doing what I told them really – but Cath just did her own thing it is brilliant. In some ways there is nothing I could do to teach her and just gave her the space to work.

Cath Robertson, a local Jackfield artist, with Simon Rice at Maws Craft Centre

"She said she enjoyed coming to the studio very much and said how much art means to her."

Simon said Cath's passion made him determined to start an exhibition because he wanted people to have a chance to look at Cath's work.

Cath Robertson's exhibition at Maws Craft Centre in Jackfield

He added: "Some people might find it a bit dark possibly, but it's different and there is a lot to be said for the freedom of it really. She was really excited to see her art up on the walls and it's great to share it with others."