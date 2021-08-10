Affordable housing quota in Ironbridge Power Station plans branded 'a travesty'

Earlier this year Much Wenlock residents held a protest over the plans

Today sees Shropshire Council's South Planning Committee expected to grant planning approval for Harworth's redevelopment plans for the former Ironbridge Power Station.

The application was due to be decided in June but was deferred over the committee's concerns about the lack of affordable housing within the proposal – five per cent of the 1,000 homes planned, when Shropshire Council's normal requirement is 20 per cent.

Much Wenlock deputy mayor Duncan White was one of those who spoke out at the June meeting, and has reiterated his disappointment after no changes were made to the quota since the deferral.

He said: "This is more than “unfortunate” as described in the report. It is a travesty that no one seems to have the appetite to challenge this. In the last local election many of us supported affordable housing and therefore if the application is supported on this level are we really supporting our communities' needs?"

Councillor White has also raised concerns over the offer of £250,000 for works to alleviate potential traffic problems at Much Wenlock's Gaskell Corner, instead of proposing a detailed and costed scheme ahead of time.

Ironbridge Power Station cooling towers demolition last year

There are worries that the eventual cost for work at the corner will be in excess of the £250,000 set out in the conditions of the planning approval.

Councillor White said: "All the traffic reports associated with this application are consistent in one respect; they all seek to claim that the impact of the development proposals on Much Wenlock will not be significant.

"This is a long way from the truth. The applicants' own analysis shows that the queues at the Gaskell Corner will double with this development traffic. Anyone who knows that junction will realise that this will actually be a nightmare."

He added: "What will £250,000 of improvements really buy, even their own rejected plan was not costed. This ridiculously low offer will not even start to go towards improving the problems that their development will bring to our town."