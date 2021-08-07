Children need outdoor play and time away from technology, TV presenter says

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/08/2021 - Blists Hill Victorian Two has opened a new adventure play area. It was opened by Cbeebies presenter Andy Day..

Budding adventurers and specially invited guests turned out in droves as the children’s television star Andy Day opened the Madeley Wood Company Outdoor Adventure - a brand new family experience at Blists Hill Victorian Town.

The Andy and The Oddsocks star met specially-selected guests, posed for pictures and signed autographs after taking a tour of the exciting new experience at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust venue inspired by the Madeley-based

site’s mining history.

Features include two ziplines, a basket swing, treetop walkways, mock saw see-saws, mine carts, slides and much more.

Andy said: “After 18 months or so of lockdown and restrictions, this new attraction for the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust could not come at a better time to give young people the release they deserve. The Outdoor Adventure is a wonderful way of getting kids active.

“The pandemic has taught us that its vital kids get outdoors, benefiting both their physical and mental health, and the Outdoor Adventure provides that perfectly. The zip wires, the slides and the seesaws are all ways kids can express themselves through play. It brings families together and provides the chance to make new friends - not only for the kids, but the adults as well.

“It’s also crucial that children play using their hands and imagination, taking a break from modern technology. Digging their fingers into sand, clambering up the wooden structures and tapping on the musical pipe here at this new outdoor adventure park is perfect.

Chief Executive at Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Nick Ralls, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome everyone to this amazing new family experience.

“It’s important for future generations to appreciate the site’s rich mining heritage, as well as enjoy the natural surroundings - and, of course, the incredible array of features the Outdoor Adventure has to offer.

The work was carried out by Creating Adventurous Places Ltd which has recently completed work on a similar playground on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

Paul Travers, the Design and Project Manager said: "We’re thrilled the Madeley Wood Company Outdoor Adventure is now open to the public. It’s been a challenging but rewarding project, and we firmly believe this will prove to be a benchmark play attraction in the way it integrates with, and enhances, the experience at Blists Hill Victorian Town for the whole family.”