Emergency roadworks to close Ironbridge road this week

By Charlotte Bentley

A road into Ironbridge will be closed for four days for emergency repair works.

Jigger's Bank, off the A5223 near Horsehay, will be closed until July 29 for emergency road works.

Telford and Wrekin Council said the closure will be in place from today to Thursday, July 29 from 8am to 5.30pm each day.

The road can be used as one entrance into the popular tourist town but diversions are in place and are estimated to take drivers 10 minutes around the roadworks, and into the town.

The diversion is around four miles and drivers can just head west on the A4169 towards Much Wenlock Road at the Horsehay roundabout to avoid the roadworks.

By Charlotte Bentley

