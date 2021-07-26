Emergency roadworks to close Ironbridge road this week

Jigger's Bank, off the A5223 near Horsehay, will be closed until July 29 for emergency road works.

Telford and Wrekin Council said the closure will be in place from today to Thursday, July 29 from 8am to 5.30pm each day.

The road can be used as one entrance into the popular tourist town but diversions are in place and are estimated to take drivers 10 minutes around the roadworks, and into the town.