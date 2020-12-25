Shropshire weather: Several flood alerts lifted but Boxing Day rain expected

Parts of Bridgnorth were affected by flooding earlier this week

The Environment Agency said it had lifted specific flood warnings for a number of areas throughout the county early this morning, although a general warning is still in force for the River Severn.

One major warning also remains in place at Quatford, with the Environment Agency saying flooding is still affecting the caravan park.

Warnings for Bridgnorth, Ironbridge & Jackfield, and Shrewsbury's Quarry and Showground, were all lifted this morning, although the level of the River Severn remains high, according to officials.

Flood barriers had been set up at Frankwell in Shrewsbury and at Ironbridge in preparation.

More rain is also expected tomorrow, with the likelihood of river levels again rising.

The Environment Agency said: "River levels remain high at the Buildwas and Bridgnorth river gauges due to persistent rainfall.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

"Locations that may be affected, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge, Bridgnorth, access to properties along Riverside in Bridgnorth.

"Welsh Bridge peaked at 3.13m on Thursday morning, Buildwas peaked at 4.87m on Thursday lunchtime, and Bridgnorth peaked at 4.15m on Thursday evening.

"Further rainfall is forecast tomorrow. We expect river levels to remain high through the weekend.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences. Please avoid low lying roads and paths near rivers, which may be flooded."