Search and rescue teams look for missing person in Ironbridge

West Mercia Search and Rescue

The specialist volunteer teams from West Mercia Search & Rescue (SAR) were called at about 8pm yesterday.

Officers from West Mercia Police were also in attendance to look for what teams classed as a "high risk missing person".

A spokesperson from West Mercia SAR said: "Specialist search teams are en route to support West Mercia Police with a high risk missing person in the Ironbridge area, Shropshire."

The members of West Mercia SAR are highly trained volunteers who aid emergency services in various situations, including looking for missing people.