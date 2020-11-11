Man told to pay more than £2,000 after felling tree in Ironbridge Gorge conservation area

Because the tree was in the Ironbridge Gorge conservation area, damaging it required a specific planning permission, which Telford Magistrates Court heard Alexander George Kibble did not have.

The council took action against Kibble under the Town & Country Planning Act after the tree was felled without the required permission at a property Kibble owns in Darby Road, Coalbrookdale.

At Telford Magistrates on Monday, Kibble admitted the offence which took place in March this year.

The Court fined him £1,000 for the offence and ordered him to pay the council’s costs of £1,200. Magistrates also ordered him to pay a £100 victim surcharge.

Councillor Richard Overton, cabinet lead with responsibility for enforcement, said: “We make it very clear to people in the Ironbridge Gorge conservation area that there are specific planning rules that apply to help protect its unique appearance and nature.

“If anyone is unsure if tree works they are planning require consent, please contact our planning team on 01952 380380 or by emailing planning@apt-group.co.uk before starting any work.”