Telford Adams family tie the knot on Halloween

Ruth and Simon Adams celebrate their Halloween wedding day at Holy Trinity in Coalbrookdale

The self-confessed lovers of all things spooky tied the knot at Holy Trinity Church, in Coalbrookdale near Ironbridge, ahead of the latest national lockdown and amid concerns they may have have to cancel at the last minute.

Software developer Simon, 35, and marketing officer Ruth, 29, of Madeley, said they had an amazing day despite only having six guests due to the pandemic and social distancing.

"We love horror films anyway and we like Halloween which is our favourite time of year. A October 31 wedding seemed ideal from the point of view that we're the Adams family as well as Saturday having a rare blue moon.

"It was absolutely amazing. It was chucking it down earlier in the day, but as I literally got to the front of the church the sun came out and we got our camera set up.

"It was quiet a short ceremony because there was no singing and the vicar showed a really nice video instead of giving his wedding talk. I think ours will be the last wedding for the year there due to lockdown. We just about got ours in.

"Eighty-Six'd cafe in Ironbridge baked us a cake which we distributed to family on the day and we had a sip of champagne. Thanks to our families for all their help on the big day and to everybody for being so understanding."

The ceremony was led by the Reverend Ian Naylor.

It was the icing on the cake for the couple when they caught sight of the blue moon as they were driving to York for a short honeymoon.