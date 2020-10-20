Refills all round as salon becomes more sustainable

Brooke Evans of Brook Evans Ironbridge now stocks Authentic Beauty Concept's special refill station for their products instead of throwing away. After a hard few months they are aiming to be more sustainable and attract customers Brooke Evans of Brook Evans Ironbridge now stocks Authentic Beauty Concept's special refill station for their products instead of throwing away. After a hard few months they are aiming to be more sustainable and attract customers

Brooke Evans launched B E Ironbridge in December and has already had to handle floods, lockdown and reopening in a pandemic.

The next challenge for the 26-year-old was to make her salon in Dale End more sustainable by using new products such as the Authentic Beauty Concept Refill Bar.

Many vegan and ethical food shops have started bringing in a refill system, where customers bring in food containers and fill them up with what they want, instead of food being packaged in plastic and non-recyclable materials.

Brooke said: "A huge part of my vision for my first salon was to create an environment that is sustainable, from the reclaimed materials used to create the interior, to the upcycled furniture.

Brooke Evans of Brook Evans Ironbridge now stocks Authentic Beauty Concept's special refill station for their products instead of throwing away. After a hard few months they are aiming to be more sustainable and attract customers

"Not only did I want this factor in the salon itself, I wanted it to translate through to the products we use, that’s why having a product like Authentic Beauty Concept stocked in the salon is incredibly important.

"Having a refill station in the salon is such an easy step in making a huge difference – it’s a concept that’s used in so many other industries so why not hair?"

The Authentic Beauty Concept refill bar takes the same notion as the resuable coffee cup and aims to establish the same routine for hair salons, encouraging customers to reuse.

The bars have been launched in a select few salons in Europe, with Brooke's being one of the first.

Brooke added: "Our clients are becoming far more conscious to what they’re investing in, whether it’s a vegan, cruelty free or ethical product – and Authentic Beauty Concept has this covered.

"On top of all this, to be one of the first salons to have the refill station is such an honour and I’m so excited to show it off to clients."

B E Ironbridge has already been nominated for some of the hair industry’s most prestigious awards.

Brooke herself is also an award-winning super stylist and following her successful salon launch in December 2019, she has had to face the devastating floods, which ravaged Shropshire at the start of the year, only to be hit with March’s lockdown.