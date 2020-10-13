Two helped from vehicle after Ironbridge crash

Two people were helped from a vehicle after it overturned on a busy town centre street this morning.

High Street, Ironbridge. Pic: Google Street View
The incident happened in High Street, Ironbridge, this morning at around 11.15am.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene. It is not known if any serious injuries were suffered.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 11.16am we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place.

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

"Fire crews have responded to a report of road traffic collision involving vehicle overturned and possible two persons trapped. On arrival, crews made vehicle safe - two persons had been assisted from the vehicle prior to arrival of fire service."

