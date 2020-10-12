New data being gathered on flood risk, says minister

Rebecca Pow

In an answer to a written question from Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski, minister for flooding Rebecca Pow said that the Environnment Agency was at present updating its river modeling and flood mapping to help future decision making.

Mrs Pow said £250,000 had been set aside to gather information which would be used to deliver a completed model by the end of next year.

"This new flood model will not only provide an update to the flood risk mapping, but also deliver evidence to support the flood-warning service," she said.

Mrs Pow added that the information would also be used to assess potential future flood schemes, and that any future development in the area was delivered safely.