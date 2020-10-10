Major works to cause disruption in Ironbridge until 2021

The work is being undertaken by Telford & Wrekin Council and various partner utility companies.

Diversions will be in place during the period, which will affect roads including Buildwas Road, Dale End roundabout, Legges Way, Coalport Road, Wharfage, Tontine Hill, High Street and Madeley Road.

Work includes gas supply maintenance and electricity network upgrades and is set to run until April next year.

Telford & Wrekin Council said more details are set to be released in coming weeks.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: “There are many infrastructure improvements that need to take place in the gorge not only by the council but also by external companies which unfortunately means some disruption to residents and visitors in the short-term.

“The work has been planned during the autumn/winter months as footfall is lower in the area during this time.

“We understand that this will cause some inconvenience for those living in and wishing to visit the area, but these works will improve the local road network and local services ready for the busier spring/summer season.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, ward member for the Ironbridge Gorge, said: "All businesses will remain open as normal throughout the works and we encourage everyone to still come and visit and shop local as local shops and traders need your support more than ever.