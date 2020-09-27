Telford couple say 'I do' as they beat the clock ahead of wedding number restrictions - with VIDEO and PICTURES

They got married at the Valley Hotel, in Ironbridge, at short notice on Saturday afternoon after the staff pulled out all the stops, so they could still have their dream day with all their guests.

It was brought forward after new regulations halved the number allowed at weddings from 30 to 15 due to rising coronavirus cases across the country.

WATCH: Jenny and Nick's children performed So Long, Farewell from the Sound of Music

Couple's children perform So Long, Farewell at Ironbridge wedding

Video courtesy of Best Western Valley Hotel Ironbridge

Afterwards Jenny said: "It was amazing. It was just chilled day for us. I wasn't stressed at all. Everything was so nice and the staff at the hotel were amazing.

"The weather and the setting was beautiful too. We couldn't have asked for a better day."

Jenny and Nick Barratt's wedding at Best Western Valley Hotel Ironbridge

The couple have seven children, aged seven to 25, between them, Jenny has two girls and a boy and Nick, three girls and a boy, so they were already a wedding party of nine before anyone else could be invited.

Tuesday's ruling was a complete shock. Jenny said: "We were so disappointed. With all of us, the registrars and a photographer it would have left us with three guests.

"But then the hotel rang us and said they had had a cancellation for Saturday, the registrars were free and would we be interested in bringing the wedding forward?"