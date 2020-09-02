Ironbridge Gorge Museum trust to reopen its latest attraction

The Jackfield Tile Museum – part of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums – will be open for the first time since March.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust says the site will welcome back visitors from tomorrow after extensive work to ensure safety in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tile museum has been closed since the national lockdown was announced and is being reopened to coincide with the launch of the Secret Severn Art Trail on the same day.

Justin Tose, visitor engagement director of the trust, said the reopening was a hugely significant step for the charity, which reopened Blists Hill Victorian Town, Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron and The Iron Bridge Tollhouse at the start of July.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted to be throwing open the doors again at the tile museum after such a long time and cannot wait to welcome our first visitors back.

“The museum tells a vital part of the story of the Ironbridge Gorge, detailing exactly how this area became world-famous for the quality of its tiles and ceramics and the importance they had for the Victorians.”

Mr Tose said the museum would open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm and there was no need to prebook a timeslot.

Admission is by annual pass which can be bought at www.ironbridge.org.uk

Mr Tose said: “We have been working really hard to make sure the museum meets all the current coronavirus regulations so that visitors can be reassured everything is in place to look after them while they are with us.

“There’s a one-way route around the museum and we’ll ask all visitors to follow the national regulations and advice on social distancing, face coverings and hand sanitising.”

The trust, a registered heritage conservation and education charity which cares for 36 listed buildings in the Gorge, has been awarded Good To Go status by England’s national tourism body for its work in meeting all the Government’s safety guidelines.

The Jackfield museum forms part of the Secret Severn Art Trail which starts tomorrow and runs until September 13.

The event, in its fifth year, will showcase 40 featured artists along with 17 open studios, all centred around Jackfield.

For more details visit https://secretsevern.co.uk/