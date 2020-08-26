Driver, 19, died and brother was badly injured in crash near Ironbridge

Dean MacDonald, 19, had been driving a Volkswagon Polo, just outside Buildwas when he lost control of the vehicle which hit a wall.

The accident happened at about 4am on March 21. A post-mortem showed that Mr MacDonald had been drinking.

The coroner for Shropshire and Telford, Mr John Ellery, said that no-one has seen the crash, with drivers raising the alarm when they happened upon the accident scene.

Mr MacDonald, who was living at the time in Webster’s Lane, Hodnet, suffered extensive chest injuries and died at the scene. His brother and a second passenger in the car were seriously injured.

Accident investigation officer, Neil Taylor, said the crash happened on the A4169 at the junction with B4386.

He said the car’s offside wheels had hit the raised central reservation and it had gone across the to other side of the road and collided with a concrete wall.

There was no evidence of any mechanical defect.

Mr Taylor said toxicity results showed that Mr MacDonald had 149 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit for driving is 80 milligrammes. He said alcohol would have had a detrimental effect on the teenager's driving.

Mr Ellery said that Mr MacDonald’s brother had suffered such serious injuries that he was unable to give evidence at the inquest and said the second passenger, Mr Roger Stevens, had not turned up on two occasions that the inquest had been set for.

“Mr Stevens may have been able to say what was going on in the car at the time. However the family has indicated that it wants the inquest to go ahead,” he said.

Mr Ellery recorded that Mr MacDonald had died as a result of a road traffic accident.