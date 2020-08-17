Full steam ahead for special weekend in Ironbridge

The air at Blists Hill Victorian Town will be filled with the smell of hot oil and steam across the August bank holiday weekend from Saturday, August 29, to Monday, August 31, as the museum fires up some of its most historic steam-powered machinery.

A selection of the town’s working machinery collection will be in operation including the replica of the world’s first locomotive, Richard Trevithick’s 1802 Coalbrookdale engine.

Visitors will also be able witness the steam-powered winding engine at the iconic Pit Head and see a steam-powered stone crusher in action in the Masons’ Yard.

The streets will be brought alive by ‘Billy’, the town’s own 1903 Wallis & Steevens steam roller which will be touring the site throughout the day. He will also be accompanied by a number of visiting engines of various sizes throughout the weekend.

Richard Aldred of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said the weekend would be an unmissable treat for anyone with a love of steam power and the country’s industrial heritage.

“This will be a real treat for all fans of steam," he said.

"We’ll have a variety of machinery fired up throughout the bank holiday weekend and the chance to see the Trevithick engine in steam is one not to be missed.”

To book tickets for the event visit ironbridge.org.uk/