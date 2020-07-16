Volunteers wanted to muck in at woodlands centre in the Ironbridge Gorge

Small Woods is looking for enthusiastic candidates to fill two roles at the Green Wood Centre, set in the woods of Coalbrookdale in the Ironbridge Gorge.

The volunteer positions of a garden assistant and a site assistant are for one to two days per week and are open to be filled by volunteers with practical ability, looking to take on a physical role.

The garden assistant will be involved in maintaining and developing the garden space at the Green Wood Centre. This will include improving the pond, creating seating areas, developing spaces to grow a range of veg, fruit, and flowers as well as a nursery area to grow on trees and shrubs.

The site assistant role would suit someone who can undertake practical and physical tasks. They should ideally enjoy gardening and carrying out maintenance tasks, such as pruning, grass cutting and strimming. As well as helping develop and maintain wildflower areas and planters, the site assistant volunteer will be involved in small wood-based construction projects, including fencing, step and path construction.

To find out more and receive a full description of the roles, contact Teresa Bailey by emailing teresabailey@smallwoods.org.uk.