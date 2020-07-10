Date set for next stage of Ironbridge Power Station demolition

The site's former Bunkey Bay is set to be blown up on Friday, July 17 between 11am and 1pm.

The former Bunker Bay at Ironbridge Power Station

A 250m blast zone will be put in place shortly before, during and after the explosion to which there will be no public access.

Harworth Group, power station owner, warned that while the majority of dust created from the explosion is likely to remain inside the 250m exclusion zone, some dust could be carried outside.

Any nearby residents with respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors during and immediately after the demolition takes place.

Harworth's exclusion zone

Despite the date and time being set, the demolition is dependent on a number of conditions such as weather.

No road closures will be put in place, but motorists are advised to plan their journey accordingly between 11am and 1pm during the demolition.

Dust created by the Ironbridge Power Station cooling towers demolition. Photo: Sam Bagnall

Similarly to when the cooling towers were brought down in December last year, no public access or viewing points will be given on site.

More than a thousand people took to nearby hills and viewpoints to watch the cooling towers come down.

Onlookers witnessed a moment in history as they viewed the demolition from the top of hills, gaps in hedgerows and breaks in surrounding tree lines.

Hundreds of people gathered at Home Farm in Buildwas, where owners John and Jenny Morgan invited members of the public and press to see the crumbling spectacle while raising money for a new village hall.

Updates in the run up to and after the demolition will be put on the Ironbridge regeneration website and Harworth has thanked businesses and residents in the area for their cooperation and patience.

For more information, visit ironbridgeregeneration.co.uk