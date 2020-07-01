Free parking extended in Ironbridge

Charges are temporarily waived at The Wharfage, Waterloo Street, Station Yard and Dale End car parks until Monday, August 3.

Tickets were suspended in early March to help businesses in the Gorge hit by the severe flooding in February and this has been extended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Together, these offer around 230 parking spaces serving the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage site. The car park in the Square in Ironbridge is currently not in use to allow for social distancing measures.

Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member with responsibility for neighbourhood services, said: “Businesses in the Ironbridge Gorge have had a really tough time this year, first with the worst floods in decades and then recovering from the effects of the coronavirus lockdown.

“As the area heads towards what should be its busiest time of the year, we want to do what we can to help businesses and to get people shopping local and supporting businesses across our high streets and district centres.

“We’ve also put social distancing measures in to help reassure people that it’s safe to come, visit and spend time in this beautiful location, the region’s only World Heritage Site and we’ll be keeping these under review.”