Councllor's call to sort out flooding problem

Two inches of rain fell last Sunday, hitting homes and businesses in Madeley, Woodside and the Ironbridge Gorge, many of which had already suffered after storms Ciara and Dennis, in February.

The Gorge Parish Council chairman Lee Proudfoot said the Dale End Cafe, in Coalbrookdale, was among the premises inundated when a nearby sewer overflowed, adding that the proprietors feel “stuck between the two parties, Telford and Wrekin and Severn Trent” with the impression “neither wants to take ownership”.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent said it was part of the Lead Local Flood Authority, which has overall responsibility for flooding management and response in the area. Telford and Wrekin Council has also been approached for comment.

In a report for the parish council, Telford and Wrekin councillor Carolyn Healy, who represents Ironbridge Gorge, wrote: “Fifty millimetres of rain fell in three hours on Sunday, causing flooding around the borough.

“In The Gorge, that included flooding of the Toll House side of the Iron Bridge, The Brewery Inn, Coalport, Merrythought car park, Ironbridge Fine Arts Gallery, Ironbridge Antiques and Arts Centre, Dale End Cafe and Dale Road.

“The main issue on Dale Road was that the main sewer was overwhelmed and flooded out onto the road and into the cafe.”

She said borough council teams responded quickly to close the road and lay sandbags.

“Since Sunday, council contractors have cleaned the area, including the private land at the front of the cafe,” she added.

“Council drainage officers are liaising with Severn Trent Water to agree what measures can be put in place to prevent a similar situation in future.”

In a video posted on the cafe’s Facebook page, owner Chris Harrison, who runs the business with his wife, Sharon Shenton, thanked council and Severn Trent staff for responding quickly after the flood struck, and thanked the community for its support.

Cllr Proudfoot: “I think the problem at the moment is that they feel like they’re stuck between the two parties, Telford and Wrekin and Severn Trent, with neither – their impression is – wanting to take ownership of it.

“Hopefully they will bang their heads together, sort something out and decide who actually is responsible for the drain in the middle of the road.

“I think there is a possibility that it’s the hydraulic pump in that, and that not working is what’s caused the issue and could have been the issue last time around as well.”

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “The Lead Local Flood Authority, of which we are part, has overall responsibility for flooding issues in this area.

“We continually monitor the health of our pumps, and had teams visit the pumping station at various points during the period of rain, who confirmed it was operating as it should.

“We fully understand how devastating flooding can be for anyone, which is why we’ll continue to work closely with the LLFA and Telford Wrekin Council to help minimise the impact of heavy rain in the future.”