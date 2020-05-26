Shropshire butter producer in national award success

Butterbelle of the Ironbridge Gorge was awarded the runner up prize in the Best Rural Food or Drink Business category at the national final of the Rural Business Awards in Manchester.

Founder Zoe Harrison, who is also a visiting lecturer at Harper Adams University near Newport, said: "This was the first year that we have entered and to make it all the way to the final was absolutely fantastic. It’s a huge boost for both the business and for me and a great platform to reach more Butterbelle customers and fans and spread our nut butter love."

During the coronavirus lockdown, Butterbelle is offering a new zero waste delivery service for refills of 1kg jars of nut butter.

Learn more at butterbelle.co.uk.