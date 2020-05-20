Ironbridge primary school plans new climbing frame

Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge Church of England Primary School is seeking planning permission for the four-metre double-mast structure.

A statement, submitted with the application, says there is currently no play equipment apart from a slide at the 220-pupil Dale End school, and the new PE and play opportunities will outweigh the “negligible” visual impact.

The Gorge Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

The proposed structure, known as a “space-net”, would be built on the north side of the playground. Standing just under four metres and spanning over 13 metres at ground level, it has the capacity for 50 children, manufacturer Kompan says. The ropes have a steel centre and are secured in place by rounded clamps.

The school falls within the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site and the Severn Gorge Conservation Area.

A heritage statement, prepared on principal Susan Blackburn’s behalf and submitted with the application says: “Land previously used for forest schools, adjacent to the school, has been sold for housing around three years ago.

“The loss of use of this land has significantly reduced play areas accessible during the school day.

“The equipment will drastically improve the PE opportunities and play opportunities for all pupils at the school.

“We do not have any large playing fields on site and do not have any play equipment apart from a slide for our younger pupils.

“The proposed equipment will have limited impact on the heritage asset of the appearance of the conservation area.

“The style of the equipment, being a see-through construction at the far end of the existing playground, is only partially visible from the road as the laurel hedge provides a permanent screen.

“It is, therefore, considered that the impact on the conservation area will be negligible and the improvement to the play and PE opportunities for pupils outweighs any impact.”