Emergency services search for man in Ironbridge

By Rory Smith | Ironbridge | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Emergency services have been searching for a man in Ironbridge.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service were in the Gorge at about 10.30am today following "a report of concern" from a member of the public.

The fire service confirmed it had one appliance at the scene and the force said it had been carrying out a search of the area following a report of concern for a missing man.

