Ironbridge Rotarians' help for flood victims

It has raised over £8,000, mostly pledged to local causes, and in an internet meeting made plans to allocate the funds.

The club has been a focus of Rotary gifts to those affected by recent floods and has set aside more than £3,000, which includes awards made by nearby clubs, to help.

Telford Crisis Network already benefitted by £2,500. Other donations have been to Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Academy – £100 to buy plastic to make coronavirus face visors for local care homes – and the school has also benefitted by £100 for its gardening club and £200 for the music department.

Ironbridge Rotary Club has further donated £200 to Young Carers, and £500 to Broseley Food Share, which is a group of volunteers supporting those in need and delivery for those in isolation.

Other donations include West Midlands Air Ambulance (£500) and Dawley Christian Centre Food Bank (£500), plus huge Easter Eggs to Telford and Shrewsbury hospitals.