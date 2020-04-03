Telford firm's Bevan the bear to bring comfort and cash amid Covid-19

Bevan the Bear, originally created by Merrythought in Ironbridge to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS, is making a comeback to raise funds for the NHS Charities Covid-19 Appeal and Shropshire and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust.

Merrythought is donating 20 per cent of online sales. The ‘Blue Ribbon’ campaign collection also includes Merrythought’s best-selling London Curly Gold bear, together with Oxford, Traditional Cheeky and Bevan - named after founder of the NHS, Aneurin Bevan.

Sarah Holmes, managing director of Merrythought, said: “While a teddy bear is the ideal companion to get you through challenging times such as these, choosing a special bear for either yourself or a loved one will now also help the NHS and those affected by Covid-19.

“Bevan is a particularly special bear for us and we were very proud of our collaboration with Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust. We now want to build on this to help the wider NHS as it faces such an unprecedented crisis."

She added: “We appreciate the difficulties that families and the NHS are facing at the moment, and are keen to see the Merrythought teddy bear giving some financial and emotional support to those affected by Covid-19. Merrythought is very much a business which has been at the heart of the community for the last nine decades, and we hope to continue to be so for generations to come.”

Bevan is on sale for £89, and is available alongside the rest of the Blue Ribbon Collection at www.merrythought.co.uk