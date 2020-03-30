Museum urges children to write short stories

The museum is holding a short story writing competition where youngsters are urged to delve back into the Victorian era. The winners will receive book tokens for their efforts.

The stories can be up to a maximum of 500 words, and there are bonus points for illustrations.

Gillian Crumpton, collections and learning director at museum group, said: “We want to help families stay creative and have fun whilst we all stay at home. Our new story writing competition gives kids and families the opportunity to do that.

“We’d like each writer to use the Victorians, or even Blists Hill Victorian Town, as the inspiration for their story. Investigate amazing Victorians, imagine what life would have been like over 100 years ago, and invent marvellous adventures. Whether it be detectives or time travellers, robots or explorers we can’t wait to meet your characters and read your stories.”

The winning stories will be recorded as a ‘book at bedtime’ and they, along with a selection of the best of the rest, will be added to an e-book which will be published on their website and social media.

The competition runs until May 31. To enter the competition send your stories to marketing@ironbridge.org.uk – using the subject line ‘500 Words Story Competition’