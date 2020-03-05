Free parking in Ironbridge to support flood-hit businesses

Car parks which are run by Telford & Wrekin Council, including The Square, The Wharfage, Waterloo Street, Station Yard and Dale End, will be free to park on until further notice.

The suspension of car park charges will be reviewed again in mid-March.

The council is also offering support and accelerating Government grants and business rate relief for businesses hit by floods. It has contacted around 75 businesses affected by flooding.

The first payments under this scheme will start to be made this week, with around another 20 expected to be complete next week.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member overseeing the recovery from the floods, said: “Some businesses have flooded three times in February while many others will have been affected by the impacts of the floods for example, stopping supplies or customers getting to them.

“Suspending car park charges is a small but important step. It’s vital that we support recovery from the floods however we can.”

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member with responsibility for the World Heritage Site and Ironbridge ward councillor, said: “We’ll also be working with the community on events to encourage even more people to come to the Gorge following the floods. We expect more details about this will follow soon.”