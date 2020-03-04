Statue to remember coracle men of Ironbridge wins planning permission

Telford & Wrekin Council has given permission to the Ironbridge Coracle Trust for the laser cut sculpture to be erected in a flower bed next to the Severn Warehouse Museum of the Gorge in the Wharfage.

The sculpture will be visible to people walking along the Wharfage footpath, or for those using the steps from the Wharfage to the river.

The sculpture will be paid for with money from a £333,000 grant from the National Lottery.

It will be built on land owned by the Ironbridge Museums Trust. The trust has given permission in principal.

The planning authority received no objections to the plans.