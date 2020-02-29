Emergency workers battling Ironbridge floods treated to curry

Menu

Hard-working experts keeping the Ironbridge floods under control were treated to curry and bhajis on the house by one of the gorge's restaurants.

Kumran Azan (centre) of The Pondicherry restaurant in Ironbridge with multi-agency workers, the leader of Telford & Wrekin council Councillor Shaun Davies and Cllr Carolyn Healy. Picture: David Bagnall

Kumran Azan of Pondicherry at Waterloo Road decided to cook up an Indian feast for the emergency services, council and Environment Agency workers who have been monitoring the flood water in Ironbridge.

Ironbridge Gorge councillor Carolyn Healy went along with Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies to thank the staff.

Councillor Healy said: "Ironbridge has been very quiet, we have not had many people coming in.

"At the Pondicherry because they haven't really had many customers, they felt they wanted to cook for all of the crews working on the flood barriers and the road closures.

"The poor guys on the ground have been living on sandwiches, some of them donated by the Co-op. It was nice for them to have some hot food.

"As councillors we went along to thank the guys from the Pondicherry.

"I think the teams were really grateful to receive that."

