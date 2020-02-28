Mental health support available for flooded Ironbridge residents

Carolyn Healy who represents Ironbridge Gorge on Telford & Wrekin Council has received offers from mental health professionals to volunteer and support those who have been displaced by the flooding in Ironbridge this week.

People in the Wharfage, which has been waterlogged after the River Severn burst its banks, have been urged to leave their homes and have been offered temporary accommodation at the Valley Hotel.

On a visit to Ironbridge on Wednesday, Councillor Healy said: "I've had four people who are mental health professionals... offering their time to help the residents deal with the trauma, because this is very traumatic.

"We are still very much in response mode but we're thinking about how to help them recover."

She said that once the waters have subsided and the recovery period can begin properly, the residents will be able to access counselling and support.

The council will also put those in need of electricians and other tradesmen in touch with those who can help.