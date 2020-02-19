£1,000 raised for Severn Hospice with Ironbridge towers calendar

Dave Bagnall first started taking pictures of the towers when he worked as a photographer for the Shropshire Star in the 60s and 70s.

The 70-year-old focused more on Ironbridge with the towers in the background in the year before they were demolished, then put together a calendar with the help of Graham Peet.

Dave, who is from Ironbridge, donated £1,000 to the Severn Hospice and Graham donated £950 to Friends of the Earth.

Dave said: "When I knew they were going to be demolished I started doing a series of pictures over the space of a year.

"I took pictures of people in the community with the towers in the background, such as kids playing football and people riding horses.

"When I'd finished them I wanted the last picture to the of the towers being demolished so I got it printed in December.

"300 copies sold straight away, then I had another 200 printed which sold as well.

"Most of the calendars were sold by Ironbridge Severn Hospice shop and Hilltop News in Madeley. A lot of people bought multiple copies to keep as souvenirs.

"We made £1,000 for Severn Hospice and about £950 for Friends of the Earth."

Dave said he chose Severn Hospice as he saw first-hand the work they do when a neighbour was being cared for.

And Severn Hospice has asked Dave to create another calendar next year and he has agreed.