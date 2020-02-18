Ball tickets on sale in aid of Shropshire charity

The special event is marking the 10th anniversary of Climbing Out - a charity formed by Shropshire woman, Kelda Wood, who last year completed an epic solo row across the Atlantic Ocean to help raise awareness of the charity.

Law firm Lanyon Bowdler has agreed to sponsor the outstanding achievement award, which will be among the accolades presented to inspirational young people during the event on May 2.

Climbing Out founder, Kelda Wood, said tickets were already selling well for the event, which will include live music, casino tables, a promise auction and three-course meal.

She said: “We are very grateful for the support of Lanyon Bowdler, and of everyone who has bought tickets or reserved tables so far.

“The whole aim of the charity is to give young people the chance to gain confidence by undertaking outdoor challenges following a life-changing illness or accident.

“We have been running the awards ceremony every year, but this one is extra special as we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Climbing Out."

The charity has helped countless young people turn their life around, and is now delivering programmes for people aged over 30 and those living with more challenging physical conditions.

Debbie Humphries, of the serious injury team at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, which assists people who have suffered catastrophic life-changing injuries, said: “We are very happy to sponsor the awards and the firm has been a keen supporter of Climbing Out for some time.

“We act for many clients who have been involved in traumatic injuries or medical negligence, including spinal and brain injuries, so we have a close link with the charity.

“The work Climbing Out does to help young people turn their life around is inspirational, and the charity ball and awards ceremony is a great opportunity to celebrate and support that.”

Tickets for the awards ceremony and ball, which has a Peaky Blinders theme and takes place at Enginuity in Ironbridge, are available now, priced at £40 per ticket or £350 for a table of 10.

To book tickets for the ball, email admin@climbingout.org.uk