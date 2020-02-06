Second man denies Ironbridge power station theft conspiracy

Paul Anghel, 29, will go on trial alongside an alleged co-conspirator on May 5.

Anghel and Petru Chiscop will be tried at Shrewsbury Crown Court, but four other men accused of being part of the conspiracy are still at large after being released by police.

Anghel, of Bell Avenue in Romford, Essex, appeared at the court by video link from prison in Lincolnshire.

Assisted by a Romanian interpreter, he pleaded not guilty to conspiring with others to steal from the power station in January and February of 2018.

Chiscop, of Suffolk Street Queensway in Birmingham, pleaded not guilty in November.