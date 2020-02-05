Victory dance ahead of Ironbridge WWII Weekend

Coalbrookdale Community Centre hosted the fundraising event for Ironbridge WWII Weekend, which takes place on May 23 and 24.

Party-goers were greeted outside the transformed main entrance by a member of the Polish Military Police and had the opportunity to dance the night away to the songs which helped to win the war, performed by The Ashby Little Big Band.

The evening also included a raffle, a whisky roll competition and speeches from event founder Dave Adams and James Taylor-Hodge from The Pilgrim Bandits, a charity which raises money for wounded service personnel.

A total of £750 was raised for the charity at the dance. Staff from The Wheatsheaf pub, which has raised £11,000 for the charity, were presented with a certificate and a trophy for their support.

The Ironbridge WWII Weekend organising committee

Last year's Ironbridge WWII Weekend attracted more than 14,000 people and it is expected thousands will again descend on Dale End Park in May.

The weekend was recently voted as the country's most popular 1940s event and has raised more than £32,000 for The Pilgrim Bandits.

The next opportunity to turn the clock back to the Second World War will be on Sunday, March 8, when there will be a 1940s vintage fayre held at Enginuity in Coalbrookdale.

Ben Kubiak, publicity officer for the event, said: "If you are looking for anything vintage, then come down and browse through the fabulous items on sale.

"There will also be a number of military vehicles and examples of WWII technology to see."