Call for volunteers to spruce up Ironbridge railings

But that isn't going to stop volunteers from making sure the area looks its best this summer.

The railings along the Wharfage have had some urgent repairs to make sure they are safe until they can be replaced.

Vegetation along the listed Wharfage wall was cleared to find out what foundation type can be used for new railings, but the investigation found the wall's condition was poor, and that significant repair work will be needed before the railings can be fully replaced.

In the meantime, Ironbridge councillor Carolyn Healy will be holding a 'paint the railings' day to make sure they look great ahead of the busy tourist period.

The event will take place on Friday from 9am.

Councillor Healy said: “The riverside is a key feature of Ironbridge and the recent vegetation clearance on the riverbank has opened up the views of the River Severn. However, the railings let down that whole experience and this is why I am seeking volunteers to help me spruce them up.

"The council are providing the paint, brushes, wire wool and so on and some council staff will be volunteering too.”

Those wishing to volunteer should email carolyn.healy@telford.gov.uk