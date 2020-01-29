'Office space or holiday let': Ironbridge councillor hopes for positive use for 'Britain's wonkiest cottage'

That's according to Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for the Ironbridge World Heritage site, who said she was glad Lloyd's Cottage was being brought back into use.

The familiar cottage made headlines this week when it was announced that it was going up for auction.

Bidders will be able to buy the landmark former home starting from £100,000.

Councillor Healy said she hoped whoever bought the cottage would have a positive idea for its future use.

"It is a very familiar and loved feature of the Gorge," she said.

"I would really like to see the building brought back into use although it could be a difficult house to live in.

"It could make an interesting office space or holiday let. I wouldn’t want to see it purchased with a view to demolition, so I hope whoever buys it does so with a positive use in mind."

As well as its unusual slant, Lloyd's Cottage, in The Lloyds, Ironbridge, boasts a rear garden, off-street parking and a gorgeous view over the Gorge, down to the River Severn.

It has been empty for the best part of 15 years, despite plans to reopen the historic cottage back in 2008.

Its famous tilt is due to the cottage being built on an area heavily affected by a landslide.

The property will be open for viewing every Wednesday and Saturday before the auction, which is being held by Allsop.

It will be open to those interested in buying it between 12.30pm and 1.00pm.

Those wishing to bid on the property may need to travel. It will take place at the Intercontinental in Park Lane, London, on February 13.