Residents to have say on Ironbridge Power Station site at meeting

People will be able to see the outline planning application for the site, which includes 1,000 homes, a retail and commercial centre and a primary school. Visitors will also be able to take a closer look at images and maps.

The session will run on Monday at the Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Community Centre in Wellington Road.

The session begins at 4pm, when residents can drop in to browse through a display of planning documents, maps and images. Councillors from the Gorge Parish Council will be on hand to answer questions and register thoughts.

Between 7pm and 9pm, there will then be an open discussion where people can ask questions, share their views and find out how to comment on the planning application. Telford & Wrekin Council planning officers will also be present to answer questions relating to the planning process.

Councillor Carolyn Healy said: “Residents are rightly concerned about the potential scale of development and the impact on the existing communities of the Gorge.

"The outline planning application is complex and includes a large number of documents and plans and so the objective of the event to draw out the key issues, share information and give residents an opportunity to voice their views and opinions.”

Gorge parish councillor Lee Proudfoot said: “It is important that residents comment on this outline planning application and we hope this event will help residents to do that.

"As elected representatives we are also keen to understand the views of the community so that we can work with Harworth and others to address any concerns.”

There is parking on site at the Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Community Centre, but this is limited. Organisers asked those attending the meeting to be considerate of the centre's immediate neighbours if they have to park on any neighbouring roads.

The planning application for the power station site was submitted last month, and includes plans for homes, shops and a school. There are also plans for nature corridors, public open space and the re-use of the site’s pump house to support either retail, community or river-based uses.

Planning bosses at both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils will now consider the plans, and a decision is expected to take up to 12 months to make.